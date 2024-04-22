Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Sussex County Council will be carrying out site investigation works on A259 Upperton Road as part of a design stage for future bus lane facilities.

Works will take place between Monday, May 20 and Thursday, May 30, with staff on site between 8pm and 6am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road will remain open to through traffic with lane closures and temporary traffic signals in place, though the council said there may be ‘some minor delays’ whilst machinery is being moved.

Traffic delays could be expected for ten days next month as roadworks are set to take place on a busy road in Eastbourne.

A traffic management schedule (below) will be in place during the works:

May 20 – Multiway traffic signals at the junction of Hartfield Road

May 21 – Lane closure outside Pembroke House

May 22 and 23 – Multiway traffic signals at the junction of The Avenue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 28 – Lane closure at the entrance to the Enterprise car park

May 29 – Lane closure at the Station Roundabout / Southfields Road

Permanent traffic signals at the junction of The Avenue will be turned off and replaced with temporary signals.

A spokesperson for the council said: "The works involve ground penetrating surveys to determine the condition of the carriageway sub-surface,” a spokesperson for the council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The results of these investigations will allow us to determine the condition of the carriageway and the extent of larger works which may be required.”Please see the below traffic management schedule:

"If required, we will put out ‘no parking’ signs and cones on the site to advise where parking is restricted. Please avoid parking in these locations as it will delay our works.

“All of these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain may affect the progress of the works.

“Properties close to the carriageway may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process and those properties may experience flashing lights and reversing sirens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause.”