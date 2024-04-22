Roadworks to take place on busy Eastbourne A259 road for 10 days
East Sussex County Council will be carrying out site investigation works on A259 Upperton Road as part of a design stage for future bus lane facilities.
Works will take place between Monday, May 20 and Thursday, May 30, with staff on site between 8pm and 6am.
The road will remain open to through traffic with lane closures and temporary traffic signals in place, though the council said there may be ‘some minor delays’ whilst machinery is being moved.
A traffic management schedule (below) will be in place during the works:
May 20 – Multiway traffic signals at the junction of Hartfield Road
May 21 – Lane closure outside Pembroke House
May 22 and 23 – Multiway traffic signals at the junction of The Avenue
May 28 – Lane closure at the entrance to the Enterprise car park
May 29 – Lane closure at the Station Roundabout / Southfields Road
Permanent traffic signals at the junction of The Avenue will be turned off and replaced with temporary signals.
A spokesperson for the council said: "The works involve ground penetrating surveys to determine the condition of the carriageway sub-surface,” a spokesperson for the council said.
"The results of these investigations will allow us to determine the condition of the carriageway and the extent of larger works which may be required.”Please see the below traffic management schedule:
"If required, we will put out ‘no parking’ signs and cones on the site to advise where parking is restricted. Please avoid parking in these locations as it will delay our works.
“All of these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain may affect the progress of the works.
“Properties close to the carriageway may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process and those properties may experience flashing lights and reversing sirens.
"We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause.”
For more information about the works, and other schemes in East Sussex, visit: www.live.eastsussexhighways.com/highway-schemes.
