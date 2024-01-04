Rolled over car near Midhurst: A286 partially blocked with slow traffic
There have been reports of a rolled over car on the A286 this evening (Thursday, January 4).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the road is partially blocked with slow traffic.
It said the A286 Dodsley Lane is affected both ways at Budgenor Lodge with the the 70 Stagecoach bus service also suspended between Shottermill Pond and Midhurst.