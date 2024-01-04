BREAKING

Rolled over car near Midhurst: A286 partially blocked with slow traffic

There have been reports of a rolled over car on the A286 this evening (Thursday, January 4).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Jan 2024, 18:31 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the road is partially blocked with slow traffic.

It said the A286 Dodsley Lane is affected both ways at Budgenor Lodge with the the 70 Stagecoach bus service also suspended between Shottermill Pond and Midhurst.

