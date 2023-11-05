Rye station to close on day of popular bonfire event - Southern advises passengers to plan ahead

Rye station will be closed on the day of the town’s popular bonfire event, Southern have confirmed.

Trains will not stop at the East Sussex station from 3pm on Saturday, November 11 as Rye Bonfire is held.

Southern said these changes are being made in the interest of public safety to avoid overcrowding.

Rye station will be closed until the start of service on Sunday (November 12), Southern added.

Jenny Saunders, from Southern, said: "Our train service cannot accommodate the number of people expected to visit the town.

"As well as long queues at neighbouring stations, there would be a very real risk that visitors would be stranded trying to get home because they would not be able to board the last train home.

"As with many other bonfire activities across the region, the advice is for people to attend their local events rather than travelling too far afield."

You can plan ahead and check your last train at nationalrail.co.uk.

Rye Bonfire 2022. Picture by Andrew Clifton

