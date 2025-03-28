Section of M25 to close overnight for two days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A section of the M25 is set to close overnight this weekend.

The M25 will be closed between junctions 9 and 10 from 9pm on Friday, March 28 to 6am to Saturday, March 29.

The same section of the motorway will be closed again from 9m on Saturday, March 29 to 6am on Sunday, March 30.

If travelling eastbound road users will be diverted off the M25 at junction 10 to the northbound A3, then by the A245, A307, A309, and A243 as well as to re-join the M25 at junction 9.

If travelling westbound road users will be diverted off the M25 at junction 8 to join the A217, then by the A240, A24 and A240 to Tolworth at Tolworth as well as to join the southbound A3 re-join the M25 at junction 10.

Overheight vehicles will be diverted off the M25 at junction 9 to travel north on the A243 to A3 Hook junction, join the A309, A307, A245, then the A245 to A3 Painshill junction at Painshill junction, join the southbound A3 as well as to re-join the M25 at junction 10.

The closures form part of National Highways’ M25 junction 10 project, a £317 million scheme to ‘restore heathland and upgrading the junction with the A3 Wisley Interchange to reduce congestion, improve safety and create more reliable journeys.’

A statement about the project on National Highways’ website stated: “The Junction 10 improvement scheme will see an increase in the number of lanes to make journeys safer and improve traffic flow.

“It will also make it easier and safer to enter and exit the M25, provide safer entry roads for Wisley, Pyrford, Old Byfleet and RHS Wisley. It will also reduce the pollution caused by traffic jams.

“Without a full closure of the M25 at this junction, it would be impossible to safely demolish the overbridges and install the new gantry.

“This work needs to be carried out now to continue the good progress on the delivery of the scheme which is due to open to traffic in summer 2025.