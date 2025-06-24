This is why trains have been subject to delays in Sussex and Surrey.

Southern Rail reported at 8am on Tuesday (June 24) that it was ‘made aware of a fault with the signalling system’ between Lewes and Brighton.

“Trains running through this area are subject to delays,” a social media notice added.

Trains running on the below routes ‘will face delays of up to ten minutes’ in the direction of Brighton:

– Seaford to Brighton;

– Ore to Brighton;

– Hastings to Brighton;

– Eastbourne to Brighton.

Southern added: “If you are travelling through this area this morning, you will not need to use an alternative route of travel, but you should allow additional time to complete your journey.

"Please check journey planners and station information screens for the latest train running information.”

This comes after another fault on Monday evening – in the West Sussex area, which also affected trains in Surrey.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) at 8.30pm read: “Due to a points failure at Horsham we're currently unable to use platforms 1 and 2.

“Services will experience platform changes and alterations.

"Southern services will continue to run as scheduled at this stage, however delays are possible so we'd recommend allowing an extra 15 to 30 minutes.

“Ad hoc alterations are possible meaning your train may not stop at some advertised stations or will be started/terminated at a different station than planned.”

Alterations were made to services that travel between Horsham and London Victoria – via Dorking.

Southern Rail added: “Some trains may not run on part of the route between Dorking and Horsham, resulting in a reduced service at Holmwood, Ockley and Warnham.

“If you are waiting for a train which has been cancelled, please speak to staff or use the green emergency button for assistance.

"To help you with your journey, tickets will be valid interchangeably between Southern and Thameslink.

"Network Rail are enroute to investigate this points failure so we'll update you as we receive more info.”

The next update came at 11pm.

This read: “Disruption caused by a points failure at Horsham has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.”

If you have been affected by train delays, you may be entitled to compensation. Make a claim at www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation