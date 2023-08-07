Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Chichester.

Police said the motorcycle was travelling on the A286 Birdham Road around 5pm on Friday, August 4, when it was involved in a collision with a red Citroen car at the junction of the entrance to Chichester Marina.

A Sussex Police spoksperson said: “The motorcycle rider – a 45-year-old man from Selsey – was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage.”