Serious collision in Chichester: motorcyclist taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Chichester.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:41 BST

Police said the motorcycle was travelling on the A286 Birdham Road around 5pm on Friday, August 4, when it was involved in a collision with a red Citroen car at the junction of the entrance to Chichester Marina.

A Sussex Police spoksperson said: “The motorcycle rider – a 45-year-old man from Selsey – was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage.”

Police are urging anyone with information to email collision.a[email protected] or call 101 quoting serial 1229 of 04/08.

