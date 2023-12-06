Severe A23 and A27 delays after multi-vehicle collision in East Sussex - 'Gridlocked for miles'
‘Severe delays’ have been reported after a multi-vehicle collision in East Sussex.
AA Traffic News said A23 London Road is partially blocked, southbound from the A273 to A27 / Vale Avenue.
The collision was reported as long queues built up near the Amex Stadium in Falmer – with Brighton and Hove Albion facing Brentford this evening (Wednesday, December 6).
An AA report read: “Severe delays of 36 minutes and delays easing on A23 London Road Southbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.”
A post on X (formerly Twitter) by @SussexIncidents added: “A23 southbound is gridlocked for miles, find another route if you can! Accident 100m before A27 turnoff!”