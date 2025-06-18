Severe delays on A24 in West Sussex due to Southern Water roadworks
There are reports of heavy traffic on the A24 at Findon this evening (Wednesday, June 18).
AA Traffic News has reported slow traffic on A24 Findon Bypass southbound at A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout) – in the construction area.
Southern Water works have been ongoing at the site all week.
A spokesperson for the water company explained: “Our teams are working to repair a leak in Findon, Worthing.
“We’re sorry for any disruption this is causing, we expect this work to last up to three days.”
A notice at one.network said Southern Water is carrying out the utility repair and maintenance works until Friday, June 20.