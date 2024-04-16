Severe delays on A27 in East Sussex: heavy traffic builds up near turnoff to Eastbourne

Severe delays have been reported on the A27 near Eastbourne this morning (Tuesday, April 16).
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Apr 2024, 08:51 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there are delays of 11 minutes that are increasing on the A27 Westbound between A259 (Pevensey Roundabout) and A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout).

AA Traffic News said the average speed is ten mph.

