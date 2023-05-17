Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Two poultry workers infected with bird flu, UK officials confirm
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service

Severe delays on M23: traffic at standstill on Gatwick Airport route following crash

There are reports of severe delays on the M23 this morning (Wednesday, May 17) following a collision.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th May 2023, 07:40 BST
There are reports of severe delays on the M23 this morningThere are reports of severe delays on the M23 this morning
There are reports of severe delays on the M23 this morning

AA Traffic News first reported the delays at 5.59am.

They said: “Severe delays of 37 minutes and delays increasing on M23 Southbound between J8 M25 J7 and J9 (Gatwick Airport). Average speed five mph.”

At 6.14am AA Traffic News also reported that all lanes are stopped with stationary traffic due to a crash on the M23 southbound. They said: “Cameras show traffic held while vehicles are attended.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

To see live reports of traffic incidents in your area visit www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Related topics:M23Gatwick AirportSussex