There are reports of severe delays on the M23 this morning (Wednesday, May 17) following a collision.

AA Traffic News first reported the delays at 5.59am.

They said: “Severe delays of 37 minutes and delays increasing on M23 Southbound between J8 M25 J7 and J9 (Gatwick Airport). Average speed five mph.”

At 6.14am AA Traffic News also reported that all lanes are stopped with stationary traffic due to a crash on the M23 southbound. They said: “Cameras show traffic held while vehicles are attended.”

