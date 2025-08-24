'Severe delays' on M25 after collision involving motorcyclist

‘Severe delays’ have been reported after a collision involving a motorcyclist on the M25.

National Highways issued a statement on social media at 4.25pm.

This read: “Traffic is stopped on the M25 clockwise between J5 and J6 near Godstone, Surrey due to a collision involving a motorcyclist.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

‘Severe delays’ have been reported after a collision involving a motorcyclist on the M25. (Sussex World stock image)

“There are currently delays of 40 minutes on approach to the incident.”

An air ambulance has reportedly landed at the scene.

At 5pm, delays of more than 60 minutes were reported clockwise and 30 minutes anti-clockwise.

At 5.20pm, National Highways reported that traffic ‘has been released’ on the M25 anti-clockwise.

“Traffic remains stopped on the clockwise carriageway between J5 and J6,” a post on X added.

"Delays of 50 mins clockwise and 40 mins anti-clockwise."

Traffic has since been released in both directions between J6 and J5 – but lane one remains closed between J5 and J6.

Delays of 30 minutes remain in both directions.

AA Traffic News added: “Severe delays and one lane closed due to crash on M25 clockwise at J6 A22 (Godstone). Both carriageways have been released.”