Severe M23 delays after 'traffic problem' as 'all lanes stopped'
According to AA Traffic News, all lanes have been stopped.
A notice read: “All lanes stopped, traffic problem and stationary traffic on M23 Southbound from J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley) to J11 A23 (Pease Pottage).
"Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on M23 Northbound between J11 A23 (Pease Pottage) and J10A B2036 Balcombe Road (Crawley South / Balcombe). Average speed five mph.”
A possible reason for the delays are temporary traffic signals in place for gas main work on Church Road in Crawley.
A further notice read: “Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays increasing on M23 Southbound between J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley) and J10A B2036 Balcombe Road (Crawley South / Balcombe). Average speed five mph.”