Show time: small Sussex stations get their first service information screens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glynde and Southease stations, near Lewes, both have two new digital customer information screens. The equipment is part of Southern’s annual investment to improve its customers’ journey experience at small stations across the network.

The screens continue a programme of enhancements to customer information technology along the south coast. Last year saw new screens or public announcement systems introduced at seven small rural stations in East Sussex: Newhaven Harbour, Bishopstone, Pevensey Bay, Normans Bay, Three Oaks, Doleham and Winchelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the Southern network, this year’s projects also include new accessible toilets, automatic doors and ramps, more secure cycle parking, and additional waiting shelters.

Show time: Southern Station Manager Charlotte Raeburn with one of Glynde's new information screens.

Stephen MacCallaugh, Southern’s Head of Stations, said: “Many of these projects were suggested by passengers, local communities and station teams. They might be small schemes but they address local needs and make a big difference for many of our customers.