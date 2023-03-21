Signal failure cause major delays for rail services between Eastbourne and Lewes
A signalling failure has caused major delays for rail services between Eastbourne and Lewes this morning (March 21)
By Sam Pole
Published 21st Mar 2023, 08:24 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 08:25 GMT
At 8.05am Southern Rail reported that the failure is causing delays to services running between the two stations.
Southern Rail said: “Services between Lewes and Eastbourne are subject to delays this morning due to an ongoing signalling fault.
“Please allow extra time for travel on this route.
“Journey planners are being updated in real time at http://nationalrail.co.uk”