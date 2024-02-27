BREAKING

Significant rail delays across Sussex following two signalling faults

Two separate signalling faults in Sussex has caused significant delays to travel this evening. (Tuesday, February 27).
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 27th Feb 2024, 18:39 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 19:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In a statement, a spokesperson for Southern said: “There are two separate signalling issues in the West Worthing area which are affecting trains.

"Currently, all lines are blocked and this is affecting trains running on the below routes;

Brighton to Southampton Central

“Brighton to Portsmouth

Littlehampton to London Victoria.

"As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Disruption is expected until 7.15pm.”

Related topics:SussexDisruptionLondon VictoriaLittlehamptonPortsmouthBrighton