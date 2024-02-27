Significant rail delays across Sussex following two signalling faults
Two separate signalling faults in Sussex has caused significant delays to travel this evening. (Tuesday, February 27).
In a statement, a spokesperson for Southern said: “There are two separate signalling issues in the West Worthing area which are affecting trains.
"Currently, all lines are blocked and this is affecting trains running on the below routes;
“Brighton to Southampton Central
“Brighton to Portsmouth
"As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
“Disruption is expected until 7.15pm.”