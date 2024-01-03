Six companies awarded contracts totalling more than £20million to carry out highways work in West Sussex

Six companies have been awarded contracts totalling more than £20million to carry out highways work in West Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The county council contracts for 2024/25 cover areas such as resurfacing and patching roads, reconstructing and resurfacing footpaths, drainage schemes, crossings and signals.

Landbuild Ltd will cover the Bus Services Improvement Plan, highway improvements, crossings and signals, drainage schemes, and highway structures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FM Conway Ltd will be responsible for the resurfacing of principal and local roads as well as foot-way reconstruction/resurfacing other other small works.

The county council contracts for 2024/25 cover areas such as resurfacing and patching roads, reconstructing and resurfacing footpaths, drainage schemes, crossings and signals. Image: PIxabay/EsbenS

Carriageway patching will fall to Associated Asphalt Contracting Ltd, surface dressing on principal/local Roads to Kier Highways Ltd, micro-asphalting of footpaths to JPCS Ltd and micro-asphalting on local roads to EuroviaInfrastructure Ltd.

The contracts totalled £20,129,420.18 and were approved by Matt Davey, assistant director (highways, transport & planning), on Wednesday (January 3).

The condition of the county’s roads has been an ongoing battle for the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite investing millions in carriageway resurfacing and treatments over the last few years, motorists have made thousands of claims against the authority for damage to their vehicles after falling foul of potholes.

Between 2018/19 and 2021/22, a total of 3,657 claims were made, 504 of which were settled with payments ranging from £13.39 to £19,278.

The payouts totalled £274,824.71 and were for vehicle damage and/or personal injury claims, with the latter including legal costs.

Hot summers followed by higher-than-average rainfall and extremely cold periods have contributed to an ‘unprecedented’ number of potholes and other problems on the roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 38,000 safety defects were reported over the past three years.