Slow traffic on M23 near Gatwick: reports of lane closure due to stalled car
There have been reports of slow traffic on the M23 near Gatwick this afternoon (Saturday, October 15).
AA Traffic News said a lane is closed on an exit ramp on the M23 southbound at junction 9 (Gatwick Airport) due to a stalled car.
The incident was first reported at 1.20pm but the AA Traffic News map is still showing that traffic is moving slowly.
There are no further updates at this time.
