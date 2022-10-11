Slow traffic seen due to Hailsham roundabout collision
Slow traffic has been seen near Hailsham due to a two-vehicle collision on a roundabout, according to the AA.
The AA said it received reports that the A22 Hailsham Bypass was partially blocked in both directions because of a collision on a roundabout at around 6am on Tuesday, October 11.
Slow traffic was seen in the area due to the collision which happened on the Boship Roundabout, according to the AA.
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.