‘Small car fire’ reported: part of A27 closed in both directions ‘for ongoing collision investigations’

Part of the A27 in East Sussex is closed in both directions this morning (Wednesday, October 1) following a ‘small car fire’.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said on Facebook at 11.55pm on Wednesday, September 30: “We were called at 22:57 to Newlands, Lewes Road, to a road traffic collision. We currently have two appliances and two officers on the scene. The police and ambulance service are also in attendance. Crews have extinguished a small car fire and have made the scene safe. Please avoid the area.”

ESFRS said at 7am on Wednesday: “Following an incident last night on the A27 between Drusillas roundabout and Polegate cross roads will be closed in both directions until approximately midday.”

The AA Traffic News live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news is also showing the closure. It shows that the road is blocked between Polegate and Alfriston Road near Berwick with slow traffic on the A27, A2270 and Polegate bypass around Polegate.

National Highways: South-East said at 5.46am: “The A27 remains closed in both directions between the A26 Beddingham and A2270 Polegate near Eastbourne for ongoing collision investigations. The road is expected to remain closed throughout this mornings peak travel period. Diversion via local routes.”

Sussex Police said at about 8am on Wednesday: “Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision on the A27 near Wilmington. The road is closed in both directions between Polegate and the Drusillas roundabout. Services continue to work at the scene, and Highways are assisting to divert traffic. We ask you to take avoid the area at this time.”