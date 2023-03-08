Snow in Sussex: Roads now clear across county despite new Amber weather warning

A new Amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, here’s how the roads are looking across the county this evening (March 8).

Evening update – 7.30pm

As of 7.20pm, most roads in Sussex remain clear and milder temperatures have continued to melt the snow.

The new amber warning comes into effect at 3pm on Thursday, March 9.

A new amber weather warning has been issued as the Met Office increases the severity of its forecast for the next few days. This new warning comes as large parts of the country are already covered by yellow warnings for snow and ice.

The AA said this morning that the A285 cannot be used in either direction between Selhurstpark Road and Burton Park Road near Petworth because of the snow.

Snow on Ditchling Road, by Hollingbury in Brighton, has also been deemed ‘impassable’ both ways from Underhill Road to Coldean Lane.