Southern and Thameslink rail strikes: Here are all the Sussex stations affected

With rail strikes set to affect the whole of Sussex, here is a list of all stations that will and won’t be running.

Rail passengers have been warned to only travel if "absolutely necessary" ahead of rail strikes next week. The RMT has announced its members will strike on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 over both pay and conditions.

The union has also called a strike between December 24 to 27 and on January 3, 4, 6 and 7. Bosses at Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) have also warned that services will be delayed on the days after and between the strikes.

Only platforms along the Brighton Main Line will run on the strike days, and these will be on a limited service. Southern and Thameslink have said they will run the same service plan as used in the strikes in July and August.

No routes will run on strike days east to Chichester through Horsham and Crawley or along the south coast. There will also be no services west towards Eastbourne and Hasting via Lewes.

Gatwick Express services will not operate. However the airport is expected to be served by a limited number of trains from Southern and Thameslink.

GTR Chief Operating Officer Angie Doll said: “We're really sorry for the enormous inconvenience this RMT action will cause to all of our customers during next week's two 48-hour strikes. Regrettably, we are asking customers to travel only if absolutely necessary, and check service information for their local station as some routes, once again, won’t have trains at all.

“We understand how next week’s strikes and the uncertainty caused by the ensuing industrial action will be incredibly difficult for customers, particularly over the festive and New Year period. We don’t want our customers to get caught out and urge you to plan ahead and make alternative travel arrangements if necessary.”

Passengers should check their journey at National Rail before they travel.

Here are the stations in Sussex that will still have trains running: Brighton, Hove, Preston Park, Hassocks, Burgess Hill, Wivelsfield, Haywards Heath, Balcombe, Three Bridges, Gatwick Airport.

The Sussex stations that will have no trains on strike days: Aldrington, Amberley, Angmering, Arundel, Barnham, Berwick, Bexhill, Billingshurst, Bishopstone, Bosham, Buxted, Chichester, Christ’s Hospital, Collington, Cooden Beach, Cooksbridge, Crawley, Crowborough, Doleham, Dormans, Durrington-on-Sea, East Grinstead, East Worthing, Eastbourne, Eridge, Falmer, Faygate, Fishbourne, Fishersgate, Ford, Glynde, Goring-by-Sea, Hampden Park, Hastings, Horsham, Ifield, Lancing, Lewes, Lingfield, Littlehaven, London Road (Brighton), Moulescomb, Newhaven Harbour, Newhaven Town, Normans Bay, Nutbourne, Ore, Pevensey & Westham, Pevensey Bay, Plumpton, Polegate, Portslade, Pulborough, Rye, Seaford, Shoreham-by-Sea, Southbourne, Southease, Southwick, St Leonards Warrior Square, Three Oaks, Uckfield, Warnham, West Worthing,, Winchelsea, Worthing.

London Victoria and Brighton route:

Two trains per hour will run between London Victoria and Brighton, calling at London Victoria, Clapham Junction, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport and Brighton only.

London Bridge and Brighton:

Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Brighton, calling at London Bridge, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges, Balcombe, Hayward’s Heath, Wivelsfield, Burgess Hill, Hassocks, Preston Park and Brighton only.

London Bridge and Gatwick Airport: