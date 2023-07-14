Southern launch public consultation into revamped timetable along the West Coastway - here's all you need to know

Southern have launched a public consultation into a revamped timetable along the West Coastway from 2024.

This would change Southern’s services across the West Coastway, the route between Brighton, Worthing, Chichester, Portsmouth, and Southampton and services to London Victoria via Horsham.

Southern believe the proposed timetable would improve reliability, especially for journeys over longer distances, and create more space on trains for customers.

Southern are now asking for feedback on the proposals.

A Southern spokesperson said: “We are encouraging everyone who uses our services on the West Coastway to consider the proposals and share their thoughts with us.

“You can email or write to us with your feedback, and you can find out how by reading the further information below.

“Every piece of feedback we receive will be considered and will help to refine the proposals so we can improve our services for our passengers.”

What’s in place today and what is subject to change?

Southern stopping services are formed of a half-hourly Brighton to Hove service, extended to West Worthing at peak times, and an hourly Littlehampton to Portsmouth & Southsea service.

Bognor Regis is served by four trains per hour, formed of two London Victoria services, one service to Barnham and one service to Littlehampton, creating four in the Bogor Regis to Barnham section.

What has been proposed for the future?

A new half-hourly Brighton to Chichester via Littlehampton all-stations service will run, providing extra capacity on the busiest section of the route into Brighton and simpler shorter distance journeys.

To make this change, the hourly all-stations Littlehampton to Portsmouth & Southsea service will be removed with smaller stations between Portsmouth and Chichester, such as Fishbourne, then divided between the two Portsmouth Harbour to London Victoria services.

One train will serve Fishbourne, Nutbourne and Warblington, with the other serving Bosham and Bedhampton.

This will provide direct services to and from Gatwick Airport and London Victoria as well as retaining direct services to and from Portsmouth Harbour at the same frequency as today.

Frequencies between Bognor Regis and Barnham will not change but the proposal is to create more even intervals between departures of approximately every 15 minutes by running two services to London Victoria and two shuttle services to and from Barnham.

Southern are adding a stop at Woolston to integrate with the very frequent bus service to access most parts of Southampton City Centre faster than can be achieved via Southampton Central.

The proposals would require some related changes to South Western Railway services. These are mainly, but not limited to, the re-timing of trains and would only be introduced if the main Southern proposals are taken forward.

You can read through the full details of the proposed changes and how they will affect your services here.

What are the new proposed direct West Coastway services from Brighton?

Brighton to Southampton (half-hourly)

Brighton to Chichester (via Littlehampton) (half-hourly)

What are the new proposed direct West Coastway services from Chichester?

Chichester to London Victoria via Gatwick Airport (half-hourly)

Chichester to Southampton (half-hourly)

Chichester to Brighton (via Littlehampton) (half-hourly)

Chichester to Portsmouth Harbour (half-hourly)

Chichester to London Victoria via Gatwick Airport

What are the new proposed direct West Coastway services from Portsmouth Harbour, Portsmouth & Southsea and Fratton?

Portsmouth Harbour to Gatwick Airport and London Victoria (half-hourly)

What are the new proposed direct West Coastway services from Southampton and Fareham?

Southampton to Chichester and Brighton (half-hourly)

When would these changes be introduced?

Subject to feedback and if the proposals are taken forward, they could be introduced from 2024, date to be confirmed.

How long is the engagement period open for?

The engagement period will run until Wednesday, September 27.

How do I provide feedback?

You can send your feedback to Southern via email at: [email protected] with the subject line West Coastway Proposals

