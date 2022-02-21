Southern Rail advises Sussex commuters not to travel today

Southern released a statement on its website telling people to 'please abandon your journey' and to 'stay at home'.

The statement said: "If you have not yet travelled to the station, or if you are otherwise able to, please abandon your journey. Stay at home.

"If you are waiting at a station, please see if you can return home and travel on another day.

"The situation will change regularly as trees fall and objects are blown onto the lines, and in most areas , no service may able to run.

"Replacement transport will not be able to run due to the weather conditions. It is no longer possible to run the amended timetable for today.

"Where trains are being delayed between stations we are aware, and working to rescue passengers as soon as possible. Once everyone is able to get off the train, we still expect that it will not be possible to complete journeys as normal.

"A speed restriction of 50 mph will also be in place across the network. This restriction is due to further severe weather conditions."

Southern Rail has advised commuters not to travel today (Monday) after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong wind

The following services in Sussex have been affected:

Services between Littlehampton and Portsmouth will run between Littlehampton and Bognor Regis