Southern Rail has reported that lines are blocked after a person was hit by a train today (Tuesday, August 1).

Southern announced at 5.40pm: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train at East Croydon. All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

They added: “Please delay travel until later today. If you do travel now, your journey time will be extended by over 60 minutes and you will need to use an alternative route.”

At 6.18pm Southern announced: “The following ticket acceptance is in place: Southeastern services on any reasonable route. South Western services between Southampton/Portsmouth and London. London Underground via any reasonable route. Alternative Southern/Thameslink services. Metrobus services via any reasonable route between Brighton/Gatwick/East Croydon and Horsham/Crawley. TfL buses between Gatwick/East Croydon/London. London Overground via any reasonable route. London Trams between Beckenham Junction/Wimbledon/East Croydon.”