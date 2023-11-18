Southern Rail and Gatwick Express services to be disrupted as ASLEF announces strike action
Industrial action will take place across the country from Saturday, December 2 to Friday, December 8 – with Southern and Gatwick Express services due to be affected on Wednesday, December 6.
A different part of the country is set to be impacted by the strikes each day of the week (apart from Monday, December 4), as ‘the ramifications for the rail industry will be greater’, ASLEF said.
This is likely to cause cancellations, and Southern Rail has said it is ‘waiting for confirmation on how this will affect [the] service’.
Additionally, an overtime ban may cause further disruption throughout the week.
A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “We are aware that the ASLEF union has announced that strike action will take place by its members.
“It has also been announced that there will be a ban on overtime from Friday, December 1 until Saturday, December 9 (inclusive).
“Train service plans for these dates are yet to be confirmed.”
More on this as we have it.