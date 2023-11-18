BREAKING

Southern Rail and Gatwick Express services to be disrupted as ASLEF announces strike action

Southern Rail and Gatwick Express services are set to be affected by strike action next month.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 18th Nov 2023, 13:54 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 13:55 GMT
Industrial action will take place across the country from Saturday, December 2 to Friday, December 8 – with Southern and Gatwick Express services due to be affected on Wednesday, December 6.

A different part of the country is set to be impacted by the strikes each day of the week (apart from Monday, December 4), as ‘the ramifications for the rail industry will be greater’, ASLEF said.

This is likely to cause cancellations, and Southern Rail has said it is ‘waiting for confirmation on how this will affect [the] service’.

Southern Rail and Gatwick Express services are set to be affected by strike action next month. Photo: Sussex WorldSouthern Rail and Gatwick Express services are set to be affected by strike action next month. Photo: Sussex World
Additionally, an overtime ban may cause further disruption throughout the week.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “We are aware that the ASLEF union has announced that strike action will take place by its members.

“It has also been announced that there will be a ban on overtime from Friday, December 1 until Saturday, December 9 (inclusive).

“Train service plans for these dates are yet to be confirmed.”

More on this as we have it.

