Southern Rail: Animals blamed for train delays in Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 18:41 BST
Animals caused railway delays in Sussex this evening (Friday, August 16).

Southern Rail reported shortly after 5pm that staff had been ‘made aware of animals on the railway’ at East Croydon – impacting trains via Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges.

Trains are being cautioned through meaning trains will run slower then usual through this station/area,” a social media statement read.

At 5.15pm, Southern reported that all lines had re-opened and ‘all animals are clear of the track’, adding: “Trains can now run through this area unaffected.

Southern Rail reported shortly after 5pm that staff had been ‘made aware of animals on the railway’ at East Croydon. Photo: Sussex World / stock imageSouthern Rail reported shortly after 5pm that staff had been ‘made aware of animals on the railway’ at East Croydon. Photo: Sussex World / stock image
Southern Rail reported shortly after 5pm that staff had been ‘made aware of animals on the railway’ at East Croydon. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

“Trains will still pick up delays of around 15 minutes whilst we work to clear the congestion this incident has caused so please allow extra time to travel.”

This incident has been affecting trains that run on the routes below:

– Littlehampton/Eastbourne/Ore/Portsmouth/Bognor Regis to London Victoria;

– East Croydon to Uckfield/Watford Junction;

– London Bridge to East Grinstead

A Southern spokesperson added: “Please check your journey before you leave to travel.”

At 6pm, it had been confirmed all animals are ‘in a safe position away from this area’.

Southern said disruption caused by this incident ‘has now ended’, with no ‘further trains are being affected by this incident’.

