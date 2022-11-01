Southern Rail delays between Worthing and Brighton caused by 'trampoline on the track'
A trampoline that has flown onto railway track between Worthing and Brighton this morning (November 1) caused heavy delays for Southern Rail passengers.
Southern Rail reported at 5.43am that due to a trampoline on the line between Brighton and Worthing, services had been disrupted.
Southern Rail, later, at 6.35am said: “It's been reported that the trampoline is welded to the conductor rail, causing damage to the line towards Brighton.”
The trampoline was removed from the track at 7.07am and specialists are currently investigating the track for any damage.