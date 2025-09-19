Southern Rail: Delays in Sussex and Surrey amid level crossing barrier fault and trespass incident

Trains are subject to delays in Sussex and Surrey.

Southern Rail reported at 8am, on Friday (September 18), that a ‘fault with the level crossing barriers’ will cause disruption in East Sussex.

The incident – reported at Polegate station – means the barriers will ‘remain down until further notice’.

Southern added: “Trains through Polegate in either direction may be delayed. Drivers should consider using an alternative route.

A level crossing barrier fault has been reported at Polegate station. Photo: Google Street View

"If you normally drive through Polegate High Street over the level crossing, please use the A2270/A27 instead.

"Traffic in the area is expected to be heavy, so journeys may take longer than usual.”

This follows an incident in the Surrey area overnight.

Southern reported at 10.55pm: “We are responding to reports of trespassers on the railway between Redhill and Purley.

"Some lines through this area are blocked at this time.

"If you are currently on-board a train which has been at a stand for some time outside of a station, please remain on the train and await further updates from our train crew.”

An update at 11.20pm read: “All lines are now open but trains that run through this area in both directions may face delays of up to 10 minutes.

“You will not need to use an alternative route, but please allow additional time to reach your destination.”

Meanwhile, engineering work is taking place between Redhill and Tonbridge, closing all lines on Friday evening.

After 10.30pm, buses will replace trains between Redhill and Tonbridge.

Affected passenger are advised to ‘check before you travel’. You can plan your journey using National Rai’s journey planner.

If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you are entitled to compensation. To make a claim, visit: https://www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation