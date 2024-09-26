Southern Rail delays: West Sussex lines blocked due to fault on train
A statement from Southern Rail from X read: “Due to a fault on a train near Worthing, the line towards Barnham, Bognor Regis, Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton is currently blocked. Services may be subject to delays and alterations.”
Since this update Southern Rail has released a statement, saying ‘the train has now moved’ and the services are ‘moving again’.
They added: “Delays of up to 20 minutes and short notice alterations are possible.
"Please allow extra time if you are travelling this morning, and check nationalrail.co.uk or the Southern app before arriving at the station.
More disruption information can be found here southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.