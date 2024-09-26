Services may be subject to delays today due to a blocked line.

There has been a fault on a train near Worthing, causing ‘delays and alterations’ according to Southern Rail.

A statement from Southern Rail from X read: “Due to a fault on a train near Worthing, the line towards Barnham, Bognor Regis, Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton is currently blocked. Services may be subject to delays and alterations.”

Since this update Southern Rail has released a statement, saying ‘the train has now moved’ and the services are ‘moving again’.

They added: “Delays of up to 20 minutes and short notice alterations are possible.

"Please allow extra time if you are travelling this morning, and check nationalrail.co.uk or the Southern app before arriving at the station.

More disruption information can be found here southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates.