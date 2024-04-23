Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No trains are able to run between Lewes and Eastbourne ‘until further notice’, Southern Rail has said.

As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised, and disruption could last until 8pm, the rail service said.

The disruption comes following an axle counter failure – which monitor whether a train is on a section of a track – between Polegate and Eastbourne.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Please delays your travel until later if possible, but if you do travel you should leave and extra 60 minutes to complete your journey as you will have to use alternative transport.

“An axle counter failure is affecting trains travelling in both directions on the route between Polegate and Eastbourne.

“Axle counter faults can be caused by a number of different issues, including electronic faults and debris coming into contact with them.

" Network Rail manage the signalling system, including axle counters, and their staff will be investigating as quickly as possible.