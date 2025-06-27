Hours of railway disruption was reported in Surrey after a train 'developed a fault'.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Rail reported the incident at 8.15pm on Thursday (June 26).

A social media post read: “A train has developed a fault between Mitcham Junction and Sutton (Surrey).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this time, the line towards Sutton is blocked and trains are being delayed/diverted.”

Sutton railway station in Surrey was impacted by the disruption. Photo: Google Street View

Southern advised that this would affect the journey of those travelling on trains that usually run on the below routes, in the southbound direction of Sutton directions:

– London Victoria to Epsom Down (via Norbury).

A further travel notice added: “Your journey time will be extended by at least 20 minutes and you could need to use an alternative route of travel. We will keep you updated once we know more.

"If you are currently on a train that is not at a station and not moving, do NOT attempt to exit the train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are aware of your location and working hard to get you back on the move as soon as possible. Trespassing on the railway is illegal, and highly dangerous.”

At 9.10pm, Southern reported that the faulty train had now moved and ‘trains are back on the move in this area’.

However, people were told to ‘please continue to allow additional time’ to travel as some trains in this area ‘may terminate early or run fast’ between stations. This meant people ‘could need an alternative route’.

Ticket acceptance on alternative routes remained in place to keep people moving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This continued until 12.40am, when Southern reported: “Disruption caused by this incident has now ended. No further trains will be affected following this disruption.”

But if you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation. Find out more, and make a claim, at www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation