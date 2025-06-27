Southern Rail: Hours of railway disruption in Surrey after train 'developed a fault'; Sussex station impacted
Southern Rail reported the incident at 8.15pm on Thursday (June 26).
A social media post read: “A train has developed a fault between Mitcham Junction and Sutton (Surrey).
“At this time, the line towards Sutton is blocked and trains are being delayed/diverted.”
Southern advised that this would affect the journey of those travelling on trains that usually run on the below routes, in the southbound direction of Sutton directions:
– London Victoria to Horsham (via Dorking);
– London Victoria to Epsom Down (via Norbury).
A further travel notice added: “Your journey time will be extended by at least 20 minutes and you could need to use an alternative route of travel. We will keep you updated once we know more.
"If you are currently on a train that is not at a station and not moving, do NOT attempt to exit the train.
“We are aware of your location and working hard to get you back on the move as soon as possible. Trespassing on the railway is illegal, and highly dangerous.”
At 9.10pm, Southern reported that the faulty train had now moved and ‘trains are back on the move in this area’.
However, people were told to ‘please continue to allow additional time’ to travel as some trains in this area ‘may terminate early or run fast’ between stations. This meant people ‘could need an alternative route’.
Ticket acceptance on alternative routes remained in place to keep people moving.
This continued until 12.40am, when Southern reported: “Disruption caused by this incident has now ended. No further trains will be affected following this disruption.”
But if you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation. Find out more, and make a claim, at www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation
