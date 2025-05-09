Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Disruption is expected to continue until the evening after a points failure between Clapham Junction and London Victoria on Friday (May 9).

The railway incident, first reported this morning, has been severely disrupting train services to and from London Victoria.

The latest update from National Rail reads: “All trains are now running to and from London Victoria, with the exception of Gatwick Express, which has a very limited service.

“Some services were suspended earlier, and while they’re starting to bring trains back, it will take some time for everything to return to normal, and you may continue to see cancellations for a while.

People have been told to avoid travelling by train to or from London Victoria 'until further notice'. Photo: Sussex World

“Gatwick Express services are being reintroduced and a full service is expected by 18:00.

"Southern services may still have some delays and alterations.

"Please check station screens and journey planners for the latest information for trains to your destination.”

Following the ‘fault with a set of points’ in the Battersea Park area,, all lines have now reopened.

As services recover, Gatwick Express and Southern services to / from London Victoria may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 35 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 18:00.

Your ticket can be used at no additional cost with the following operators:

– Thameslink between between Brighton, Sutton (London), London Bridge and Blackfriars;

– London buses between Sutton, Croydon and London Victoria;

– London Trams between East Croydon and Mitcham Junction;

– London Underground across central London;

– Southeastern on any service to / from Charing Cross and between Beckenham Junction and London Victoria;

– South Western Railway between Dorking, Epsom, Wimbledon and London Waterloo;

– Metrobus on routes 400 and 291 between Three Bridges and East Grinstead.

National Rail added: “You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”