The company made the announcement on Twitter at 6pm.
At 6.36pm Southern added: “The following stations will not be served until further notice: Glynde, Berwick, Polegate. If you are travelling to or from the above stations you will need to use an alternative route.
“Services that run between London Victoria and Ore, will run between London and Lewes, and then Eastbourne and Ore. Services that run between Brighton and Eastbourne, will run between Brighton and Lewes only.
“The following ticket acceptance is in place to assist with your journey: Brighton & Hove Buses on routes between Brighton, Lewes, Seaford and Eastbourne. Southeastern services between Ashford, Hastings and Central London. London Underground between London Terminals.
“If you are travelling between Lewes and Eastbourne, we advise you to use Brighton and Hove Buses.”