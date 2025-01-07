Southern Rail: Overrunning engineering works cause early-morning Sussex train delays
Southern Rail reported at 4am on Tuesday (January 7) that all lines were blocked between Brighton and Angmering ‘due to engineering works not being finished on time’.
"Trains will be delayed this morning until engineering works have been completed in this area,” a social media notice read.
"Services that usually run on our west coast way between Brighton, Southampton Central, Portsmouth Harbour, Chichester and Bognor Regis will will not run until further notice.
“Please check journey planners to see whether your train is affected, and allow extra time to reach your destination.”
Bognor Regis to Littlehampton services were unaffected.
Lines reopened at 6am but there were ‘still some cancellations and alterations’.
Southern Rail explained: “Service recovery is under way and most trains will be running as per their booked schedule.
“Ticket acceptance will remain in place until further notice.”
Passengers travelling between Brighton and Angmering were told at 7am that they will ‘no longer need to use an alternative route’ but ‘your journey time will be extended’.
Disruption caused by this incident continued until 8.30pm – at which point no further trains were being affected.
Southern Rail added: “Don't forget, if you are delayed by 15 minutes or longer, you may be entitled to Delay Repay. For more information and to check your eligibility, visit www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation”
