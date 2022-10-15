Southern rail passengers advised not to travel during night of disruption between Brighton, Hove, Worthing and Angmering
Southern rail passengers in Sussex were advised not to travel last night (Friday, October 14) after services between Brighton, Hove, Worthing and Angmering were disrupted.
At 9.53pm Southern announced on Twitter that certain stations would not be served after 10pm.
These were: Aldrington, Portslade, Fishersgate, Southwick, Shoreham-by-Sea, Lancing, East Worthing, West Worthing, Durrington-on-Sea, Goring-by-Sea and Angmering.
Last night a spokesperson said: “We would strongly advise that you do not travel. If you have to travel, your journey will likely involve a replacement bus or you’ll need to use local buses. Allow plenty of extra time for your journey as this will take much longer than normal.”
They said that a limited bus replacement would run from Brighton to Littlehampton and Chichester and said tickets were being accepted on Southwestern Railway services between London and Portsmouth/Southampton.
Southern also told passengers they could use Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services between Brighton and London.
At 5.15am this morning (Saturday, October 15), Southern announced that its services had returned to normal.
A Southern spokesperson told this newspaper: “We apologise for the disruption caused to our customers late last night and the early hours of this morning who were expecting to use services between Hove and Angmering. While we quickly organised ticket acceptance on bus routes, South Western Railway and a rail replacement service, we understand it would have been an inconvenience. But we would like to remind customers delayed by 15 minutes or more to go to ‘delay repay’ on our websites for a refund.”