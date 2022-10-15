At 9.53pm Southern announced on Twitter that certain stations would not be served after 10pm.

These were: Aldrington, Portslade, Fishersgate, Southwick, Shoreham-by-Sea, Lancing, East Worthing, West Worthing, Durrington-on-Sea, Goring-by-Sea and Angmering.

Last night a spokesperson said: “We would strongly advise that you do not travel. If you have to travel, your journey will likely involve a replacement bus or you’ll need to use local buses. Allow plenty of extra time for your journey as this will take much longer than normal.”

Southern Rail passengers in Sussex were advised not to travel late in the evening of Friday, October 14 after services between Brighton, Hove, Worthing and Angmering were disrupted

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said that a limited bus replacement would run from Brighton to Littlehampton and Chichester and said tickets were being accepted on Southwestern Railway services between London and Portsmouth/Southampton.

Southern also told passengers they could use Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services between Brighton and London.

At 5.15am this morning (Saturday, October 15), Southern announced that its services had returned to normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad