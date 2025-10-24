Southern Rail: Passengers urged to plan ahead as major improvement work to take place on East Sussex line

Rail passengers are being reminded to plan ahead if travelling on the Hastings line between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings, and between Bexhill-on-Sea and Hastings.

Passengers travelling between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings and between Bexhill and Hastings are advised to plan ahead as a major programme of improvement work takes place between Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, November 2.

Buses will replace Southeastern trains between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings, and Southern trains between Bexhill and Hastings for all nine days.

Engineers will use the time to deliver a wide range of essential upgrades to improve the safety and performance of the railway.

A Southern train arrives at Hastings station. Picture: Network Rail

David Davidson, chief operating officer for the South Eastern Railway, said: “We’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out this essential work.

“We’ve invested significantly in the Hastings line in recent years to address challenges that go back to the line’s construction over 170 years ago, and the work we are doing at the end of October is part our continued commitment to improving journeys for passengers.

“We know that closures are disruptive, and we’re doing everything we can to keep people moving with replacement buses and clear travel information. In addition, our integrated railway means we can also take the opportunity to do other work, including refurbishing the footbridge at West St Leonards stations, at the same time to further minimise future disruption.

“We know from previous experience that carrying out work over consecutive days allows us to do more work, more efficiently and with less overall impact on our customers.”

Southern’s Customer Service Director Jenny Saunders said: “The line between Eastbourne and Ashford provides important connectivity for the towns along its route, and these works will help ensure the infrastructure stays reliable for years to come.

“There is never a good time to close the railway, but we will have plenty of staff, and buses, to help passengers complete their journey.”

Passengers should allow extra time for their journeys and check before they travel using National Rail Enquiries or their train operator’s website.

In two tunnels near St Leonards Warrior Square station, brickwork will be repaired and drainage upgraded to stop leaks damaging railway equipment within the ‘Bo Peep’ and Hastings tunnels. During this time, the footbridge at nearby West St Leonards station will also be refurbished without inconveniencing customers.

Nearly a kilometre of old rails, sleepers and ballast will be replaced between Etchingham station and Mountfield tunnel and the ballast, the stones that form the track bed, is being replaced between Castle Bridge and Riverhall, helping to reduce faults and delays.

At Frant station and Wadhurst tunnel, engineers will improve reliability by refurbishing the moveable rails, known as switches, that allow trains to change path. The track circuits, the part of the signalling system that detects a train’s location, will also be replaced.

Vegetation will be cleared and rock anchors added to the cutting slope on the approaches to the Mountfield tunnel.

Between Strawberry Hill and Frant station, and from Crowhurst station to Mountfield tunnel, overgrown vegetation will be cleared to keep track safe from debris and falling trees.