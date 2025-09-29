Southern rail services back to normal in Sussex and Surrey after people struck by trains

Rail passengers in Sussex and Surrey faced major disruption on Monday, September 29, after two people were struck by trains.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern said the first incident happened near St Albans station around 9.15am and the second near Three Bridges station around 10.30am, causing London Gatwick station to be evacuated due to overcrowding.

Due to the number of incidents, services across the network were severely disrupted and Southern recommended not travelling on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lines between Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport reopened at midday but Gatwick Express services were cancelled for the rest of the day.

Southern announced on X at 2.29am on Tuesday, September 30: “Services are no longer being affected following multiple incidents across our network.”

Southern had announced on Monday that Three Bridges station would remain closed until the end of the day following a ‘casualty on the tracks’.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Three Bridges railway station at around 10.30am today (September 29) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Southern spokesperson said on Monday: “There are multiple incidents across the Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink network. As a result, trains running across the Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink network may be severely delayed by up to 100 minutes, cancelled or revised. Major disruption is expected until the end of the day. Please do not travel. A number of incidents are causing major disruption to Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink. Some Great Northern services are also likely to be affected.

Three Bridges station will remain closed until the end of the day following a ‘casualty on the tracks’. Picture contributed

“These are as follows:

A person hit by a train earlier between Gatwick Airport and Haywards Heath

A person hit by a train earlier between St Albans City and Luton

Trespassers on the railway earlier between Crawley and Horsham

An earlier points failure at Herne Hill

An earlier obstruction on the track at London Kings Cross

A fault on a train between Lewes and Eastbourne

A points failure at Portsmouth & Southsea.”

“Some Great Northern services are also likely to be affected.

"It is strongly suggested that you delay your journey until later in the day. If you do travel now, your journey will take at least 120 minutes longer than usual to complete, and it cannot be guaranteed that you will be able to reach your destination.”

People were able to use their tickets on alternative routes and buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday morning Southern said: “We work closely with Samaritans and support the work they do. If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to. Contact Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone. Help and advice is only a phone call away.”