Southern Rail: Signalling fault causes delays and cancellations to train routes across Sussex

A signalling fault in Hampshire has lead to severe delays as well as cancellations to trains across Sussex today (Friday, September 13).

Southern Rail reported at 3.19pm that the fault at Fratton has caused the delays.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said that trains may be delayed by up to 45 minutes, cancelled or revised and is expected until 8pm.

The spokesperson said: “A signalling problem is causing congestion on the route via Fratton. Most of the usual Southern services will not run in this area. This means you may need to change trains more often. If there is a long wait until the next service, you may want to consider using an alternative route.

"South Western Railway and Great Western Railway services are also affected. Please leave at least 45 minutes of extra time for your journey.#

“Trains which usually run between London Victoria and Portsmouth will be diverted after Barnham, calling at Bognor Regis only.

"Trains which usually run as a shuttle service between Barnham and Bognor Regis will be cancelled in both directions

“Trains which usually run between Brighton and Portsmouth may only run as far as Havant.”