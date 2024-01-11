A signalling fault is causing disruption to rail travel in Sussex this morning (Thursday, January 11).

Southern Rail said a fault with the signalling system between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges is causing disruption to journeys running between these stations.

As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or diverted.

Gatwick Express services will run between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria only, while Littlehampton to London Victoria services will run via the Arun Valley, calling at Horsham and Three Bridges stations, then as normal.

The disruption is expected until 9am.

A spokesperson for the service said:

“Your journey is likely to be disrupted this morning and will take longer than usual.

"Please allow an extra 20 minutes and check station screens and planners for the latest information for your train.