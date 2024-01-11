BREAKING

Southern Rail: Signalling fault causes disruption to trains in Sussex

A signalling fault is causing disruption to rail travel in Sussex this morning (Thursday, January 11).
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 11th Jan 2024, 07:33 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 07:34 GMT
Southern Rail said a fault with the signalling system between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges is causing disruption to journeys running between these stations.

As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or diverted.

Gatwick Express services will run between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria only, while Littlehampton to London Victoria services will run via the Arun Valley, calling at Horsham and Three Bridges stations, then as normal.

A signalling fault is causing disruption to rail travel in Sussex this morning (Thursday, January 11). Photo: National WorldA signalling fault is causing disruption to rail travel in Sussex this morning (Thursday, January 11). Photo: National World
The disruption is expected until 9am.

A spokesperson for the service said:

“Your journey is likely to be disrupted this morning and will take longer than usual.

"Please allow an extra 20 minutes and check station screens and planners for the latest information for your train.

“Due to this incident there will be a reduced service between Brighton and Three Bridges until further notice."

