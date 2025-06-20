Trains have been subject to delays in Sussex after a fire was reported on the railway line – before a points failure then occurred.

Southern Rail reported the first incident of the evening at 5.25pm on Friday (June 20).

“We have been made aware of a fire on the tracks in the East Croydon area,” a social media notice read.

"This means trains will run slower then usual through the area and we are unable to use one of the six available platforms.

"Trains that run through the East Croydon area can run through as normal, but this will be at slower speeds. This is causing delays to trains of up to ten minutes.

“You will not need to use an alternative route, but please allow extra time to complete your journey.”

Southern reported at 5.50pm that disruption caused by this incident had ended, adding: “No further trains will be affected following this disruption.”

Then, at 6.50pm, Southern Rail announced a points failure between Chichester and Portsmouth Harbour.

Trains calling at Chichester railway station (pictured) have been impacted by the points failure on the line towards Portsmouth Harbour. Photo: Kate Shemilt

"And as a result, trains running to/from this area are being diverted, delayed or cancelled,” the train company added.

"Trains that run to/from Portsmouth will divert and terminate early elsewhere. This means you will need an alternative route to complete your journey to the below stations which until told otherwise, will not be served.

– Portsmouth Harbour

– Portsmouth & Southsea

Southern Rail reported: "We have been made aware of a fire on the tracks in the East Croydon area." Photo: Google Street View

– Fratton

– Hilsea

"Using alternative routes and changing onto more than usual trains will extend your journey time by up to 30 minutes and we urge you to leave additional time to complete your journey.

“To help you complete your journey, your ticket will be accepted on Stagecoach 700 route between Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Havant, and Portsmouth.”

Just after 8pm, Southern reported that trains are now unable to run towards Southampton Central ‘owing to the same issue’.

A travel notice added: “We can run trains TO Portsmouth Harbour, but currently not back towards Havant – we are working on making some trains run TO Portsmouth to help you complete your journey.

"You will now need to use an alternative route when travelling to/from any of the above stations crossed out which could now extend your journey time by around 60 minutes.”

