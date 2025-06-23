This is why trains have ben subject to delays in Sussex.

Southern Rail reported at 4.50am on Monday (June 23), that a tree was blocking the line between Cosham and Fareham.

A tree fell on the tracks overnight. Network Rail is working on removing the tree and will ‘carry out an inspection of the track’ to ‘check for any damage’.

"All lines are blocked,” a social media notice read.

"We're working on removing the tree ahead of the first service, however this may take some time and could cause some disruption to early morning trains that normally run between Littlehampton/Barnham and Southampton Central.

“No trains are able to run between Cosham and Southampton Central in either direction.

"Services that normally run towards Southampton Central will be diverted to Portsmouth & Southsea, Portsmouth Harbour or Bognor Regis and restart from there.”

Passengers were told they can use their ticket ‘at no extra cost’ on the following alternatives:

A tree has fallen on the tracks between Cosham and Fareham overnight and is blocking the lines in both directions. Photo: Network Rail Wessex / Southern Rail

– South Western Railway services between Southampton Central, Clapham Junction and London Waterloo. Please note that South Western Railway services between Southampton and Portsmouth are also being affected by this incident;

– Southern and Thameslink services on any reasonable route, including between London and Brighton;

– London Underground between London Terminals.

Southern Rail added: “Where possible, we recommend delaying your journey until later today. The lines are currently estimated to re-open at 10:00AM.

“If you are travelling using an alternative route, please allow at least 45 minutes more time to arrive at your destination.

“If you are travelling from the affected area:

“Please travel to Southampton Central from where you can use South Western Railway services towards London.

“This also allows you to reach Southampton Airport Parkway.

“You can change at Clapham Junction for alternative services towards East Croydon, from where you can continue your journey towards London or Brighton.

"If you are travelling towards the affected area:

“Please travel to London Waterloo or Clapham Junction, from where South Western Railway services are available that run to Southampton Airport Parkway and Southampton Central.

“To plan your journey, you can use our alternative route map for the West Coast and Metro & South London routes.”

This came after two incidents on Sunday night, which impacted trains in Sussex.

"Due to a fault with the barriers at a level crossing between Polegate and Lewes, trains need to run at a reduced speed,” Southern Rail reported at 7.20pm.

"You can continue to use your planned route, however please allow up to 10 minutes more time to arrive at your destination.”

The barriers were reportedly stuck in the down position.

An update shortly after 10pm read: “Engineers will be attending the site overnight to replace the broken part at the level crossing.

“In the meantime, trains will continue to run at reduced speeds until the end of the day, so please continue to allow five to ten minutes more time to arrive at your destination.”

Disruption caused by the fault had ended by 11.35pm.

Meanwhile, the emergency services were called to deal with an incident between Three Bridges and Brighton.

"All lines are currently blocked,” a post on X (formerly Twitter) at 9.45pm read.

“If your train has come to a stand in between stations, please remain on board and do not attempt to leave the train unless directed to by a member of staff. We know where you are and we are working to get you on the move again shortly.”

Southern reported just after 9.50pm that the emergency services were ‘now leaving the station’ and trains will ‘shortly begin running again’.

A travel update read: “Services are expected to be delayed between Gatwick Airport/Three Bridges and Brighton/Lewes/Hove by up to 20 minutes, so please allow extra time to complete your journey if you are travelling this evening.”

Disruption continued until 11.20m, when Southern Rail announced: “Disruption following the emergency services dealing with an incident earlier this evening has now ended.”

If you were delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be eligible for delay repay. To make a claim, visit www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation