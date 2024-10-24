Southern Rail: This is why trains are being delayed in West Sussex and Surrey this evening

The Southern Rail live map shows there are delays on the lines between Redhill and Gatwick Airport. This will affect trains in West Sussex and Surrey.

A statement from Southern Rail on X read: “We've recently been advised of a fault with the signalling system at Redhill. Train services running through this station may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.”

“Due to the delays to train services between Redhill and Gatwick Airport, some services will be revised to run on alternative lines. You can use your ticket at no extra cost on Metrobus services between Redhill and Gatwick Airport.”