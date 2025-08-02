Southern Rail: Train delays in East Sussex amid reports of 'cattle on the railway'

Train delays have been reported due to ‘cattle on the railway' in East Sussex.

Southern Rail reported the incident at 5.45pm on Saturday (August 2).

A social media notice read: “We've been made aware of cattle on the railway at Uckfield.

“Trains travelling on this line may be subject to delays or alterations.

Train delays were caused by 'cattle on the railway' at Uckfield. Photo: Google Street View

"A herd of cows (reportedly 20+) have been reported on the railway in this area.

“Trains already in this area are likely to face delays. If the cows are not removed soon, later services from London Bridge towards Uckfield may finish their journey at Crowborough.”

Shortly after 6pm, Southern reported that tickets were being accepted on certain Brighton & Hove Buses as well as Southeastern and Southern train services.

An update at 7.30pm read: “The cows are now back in a field and the lines have been reopened.

“We are working on re-introducing train services on this line and will provide an update on this as soon as possible.

"The first train to run as booked is the 19:07 London Bridge to Uckfield service.

“If you are travelling now, you can use your planned route, however please continue to allow at least 15 minutes more time to arrive at your destination.”

If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation. To make a claim, visit www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation