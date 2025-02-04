Trains in East Sussex have been hit by delays following a points failure this afternoon (Tuesday, February 4), Southern Rail has confirmed.

The points failure, which occurred in the Lewes area, means all lines are disrupted. Travel has been affected to and from London Victoria, Brighton, Eastbourne, Newhaven, Seaford and Ore, according to Network Rail.

"Network Rail specialist Signalling & Telecoms teams are on site, and working to resolve the fault now,” a Network Rail spokesperson said.

"While this is ongoing, trains can continue to run through the area but will be delayed up to 15 minutes.”

Disruption is currently expected until 3pm.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Points are moveable sections of track which can send trains onto different routes at junctions.

"These are part of the signalling system, generally managed by Network Rail.

“Points can stop moving correctly for several reasons. For example, there may be an obstruction in the moving parts, or the electronic control systems may have developed a fault.”