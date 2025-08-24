Southern Rail: Train delays in Sussex due to 'operational incident'

Train delays have been reported in East Sussex due to an 'operational incident'.

Southern Rail advised passengers at 4pm on Sunday (August 24) that they may be delayed if travelling by train. This was due to a safety incident which had to be investigated.

"There has been an operational incident between Brighton and Lewes,” a social media notice read.

"At this time, the line towards Lewes from Brighton is blocked.

“This will affect your journey if you are travelling on routes from Brighton towards Lewes, Eastbourne and Seaford.

“Currently, between Brighton, Lewes and Seaford, you will need to use an alternative route which could extend your journey time by up to 30 minutes.”

Trains towards Ore via Eastbourne from London Victoria, were not being affected by this incident. This meant people could still travel to Eastbourne from Lewes

This incident meant there were no services, temporarily, towards Lewes from Brighton, London Road (Brighton), Moulsecoomb and Falmer.

Services towards Brighton were not affected.

To help people complete their journey, tickets were being accepted on certain Brighton and Hove bus routes

Southern Rail reported at 4.11pm: “At this time, we advise you to use an alternative route, put off your journey until later today and to continue checking your journey before leaving to travel.

“Journey planners and station information screens are being kept up to date with the latest train running information. Please visit http://nationalrail.co.uk to check before you travel.”

4.20pm, the line was reopened between Brighton and Lewes

Southern advised that disruption caused by this incident had come to an end by 5.25pm, adding: “No further trains will be affected following this disruption.”

If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you will be entitled to compensation. To make a claim, visit: https://www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation