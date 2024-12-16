Southern Rail has explained why trains have been subject to delays in different parts of Sussex overnight and this morning (Monday, December 16).

The train company reported at 8.20am that – due to a ‘fault with the signalling system’ at East Croydon – services running through this station ‘may be delayed’. This will affect trains travelling through Sussex to and from London.

This comes after a points failure at East Grinstead at 7.30am. All lines were temporarily blocked.

The incident was affecting Southern Rail routes between East Grinstead and London Victoria and Thameslink trains between East Grinstead and London Bridge / London St Pancras International / Bedford.

A National Rail update read: “Trains are now operating as normal following a points failure at East Grinstead earlier today.”

This comes after major delays in East Sussex after an incident on Sunday evening.

A Southern Rail notice at 5.45pm read: “We have been made aware of a problem with the station lighting at Uckfield.

“No trains will call at Uckfield, until further notice.

“Trains running on the route from Oxted to Uckfield will instead terminate, and restart at Crowborough.

“This means between Crowborough and Uckfield you will an alternative route.”

National Rail reported that trains are now running normally between Crowborough and Uckfield. The incident was cleared by 2am.

Train passengers are reminded that amended timetables will be in place throughout the festive period, with ‘significant engineering work taking place on some routes’.

Major works will be taking place between December 21 and January 5, mainly affecting Thameslink and Great Northern services.

On Christmas Eve, trains will finish much earlier than usual on all routes. A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “We expect the last trains to be extremely busy, so would advise planning ahead and taking an earlier service where possible.”

On Christmas Day, no trains will run on any route.

On Boxing Day, a limited Southern service will run between Brighton and London Victoria, and on some Southern Metro routes. No Gatwick Express, Thameslink or Great Northern services will run.

An amended service will run on other days throughout the period, so ‘please plan ahead and check before you travel’ on the app or at nationalrail.co.uk.