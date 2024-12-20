A signalling fault has caused train delays in West Sussex this morning (Friday, December 20).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Rail reported at 5.55am that a ‘fault with the signalling system has occurred’ between Barnham and Chichester.

"This is causing delays in this area as trains have to go slower then normal,” a social media notice read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you are travelling on routes between Barnham and Brighton, Bognor Regis, Southampton and Portsmouth, your journey may face delays of up to 15 to 20 minutes.

“At this time, you will not need an alternative route, but please allow extra time to complete your journey.”

To ‘minimise disruption’, trains are being altered, the train company said.

Trains which run the route between Bognor Regis and Barnham, are ‘suspended and will not run until further notice’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trains which run between Brighton/Littlehampton to Chichester/Portsmouth/Southampton ‘will divert via Bognor, and call additionally’.

A signalling fault has caused train delays in West Sussex this morning (Friday, December 20). Photo: Sussex World

If you are travelling to London from Barnham, Bognor Regis, Portsmouth or Southampton, change at Barnham for a direct service to London Victoria (via Horsham)

If you are travelling towards Brighton, ‘please use your usual route’. However, ‘continue to allow 20 minutes extra to travel’.

At 7.10am, a spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Please remember to check your journey this morning in case of any delays, alterations and possible cancellations.

“You may need to take a different train than planned, or change trains en route, so please allow extra time.

“Our live departure boards are being kept updated with the latest service information.”