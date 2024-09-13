Southern Rail: Train delays reported due to overrunning engineering works
Southern Water reported on social media at 6.10am that southbound services towards Gatwick Airport ‘may be subject delays and possible alterations’.
This was ‘due to overrun engineering works in the Redhill area’. Southern said.
The social media notice read: “Some services may also be diverted, so please allow extra travel time.
“Other services may be delayed in the area, and we expect delays to be around 10 to 20 minutes.
"Please ensure to check your journey at http://nationalrail.co.uk before arriving at the station.”
Southern reported at 7am that services were ‘now able to run as normal through the area’ but urged passengers to continue checking their journey using station departure boards and the Southern app.
A spokesperson added: “Some services are still affected and our control teams are working to recover our service timetable.”
As of 7.40pm, disruption between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport had ended, with services no longer affected by this problem.
If your journey was delayed by 15 minutes or more, you can claim delay repay using the link here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.