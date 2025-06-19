A 'points failure' has been blamed for train delays across Sussex.

Southern Rail reported an incident at 7.45pm on Wednesday (June 18).

"We have been made aware of a points failure between Chichester and Portsmouth Harbour,” the post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

"All lines are blocked in this area at this time and no trains can run to/from Portsmouth.

Trains calling at Chichester railway station were impacted by the incident. Photo: Kate Shemilt

“Trains are being altered as a result to keep them away from the affected area where we cannot run and you may find you need an alternative route to complete your journey.”

The train company advised people that the incident would ‘extend your journey time by around 30 minutes’ if travelling on trains between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour.

Southern Rail added: “Trains which usually run from London Victoria to Portsmouth Harbour and Bognor Regis will not split at Horsham, run to Bognor Regis and terminate there.

“For stations towards Portsmouth, please travel to Barnham and change for a service to Southampton Central, alight at Havant, and use an alternative route to complete your journey.

“This incident is not affecting trains running on the route from Brighton to Southampton Central - but these trains may face some delays in the Havant-Fareham area.”

In an update at 8.20pm, Southern said the last few services running between Brighton and Portsmouth & Southsea would also terminate early and restart from Littlehampton.

People were asked to ‘please alight at Worthing, for connections towards Southampton’.

Therewere no Southern service at Cosham, Hilsea, Fratton, Portsmouth & Southsea or Portsmouth Harbour.

An update at 9.20pm read: “This issue has now been rectified and trains are able to run as normal once more between Chichester and Portsmouth. You will no longer need to use an alternative route.

"We are working on getting trains running back between Horsham and Portsmouth Harbour so please keep checking your journey planners for the latest information.”

Disruption caused by this incident had ended by 9.45pm. No further trains were being affected.

If you were delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be eligible for delay repay. You can make a claim at www.delayrepay.southernrailway.com​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​