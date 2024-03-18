Southern Rail: Trespasser on track causes disruption to trains across Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rail travel has been affected across the county following the trespass incident which took place in Aldrington.
All lines were at a stand while the incident was looked into, affecting trains heading to Littlehampton, London Victoria and Portsmouth and Southsea.
Southern Rail has confirmed that lines have reopened, but trains may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes.
This disruption is expected to last until 8.30am, according to the rail service.
"Trains are now able to run between Worthing and Brighton once more,” a Southern Rail spokesperson said.
"Staff are now working to get trains and crews back to the correct locations. As the railway in this area was closed, this won't be an immediate process.
“They'll return to the timetable as swiftly as they can, but whilst they do this, the advice for your journey may change.
"Please continue to check back here for advice about delays and alterations to trains in the area.
"Please leave an extra 20 minutes for your journey this morning, and check station screens and planners for alterations.”